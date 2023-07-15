Two arrested after car crashes into Sedgley shop front
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a car went in to the front of a shop.
Two cars crashed on Dudley Street, Sedgley, West Midlands, just after 06:00 BST, before one of them left the road and went through the Co-op Travel shop window.
A woman, 20, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for alcohol, said West Midlands Police.
A 24-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis.
Both remain in custody, police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.