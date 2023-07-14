Inspiration hope for visit of elite cyclists to Dudley
- Published
The visit of an elite level British Cycling event to Dudley could inspire future generations to take up the sport, organisers hope.
The town hosted the Dudley Grand Prix on Friday as part of the men's and women's national circuit series.
As well as the professional cyclists, amateurs and youngsters took part in races around the town.
Organiser Lee Wood, from Stourbridge Cycling Club, said it was about "trying to inspire that next generation".
"We've got a lot of children around here who've been racing on here as well. It's just amazing to see."
The event was held on 14 July to coincide with Black Country Day, which commemorates the history and industrial heritage of the area.
Mr Wood said he was inspired to help organise the hosting of the event after hundreds visited the town in 2022 to watch cycling events during the Commonwealth Games.
"I wanted to do something special, came up here last year and saw these very roads with the Games on here and all the professionals," he said.
"I was thinking 'what could I do to get people cycling up here?' and here we are."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk