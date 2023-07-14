Ian Paterson: Widower seeks answers over rogue surgeon treatment
- Published
A woman whose death will be examined by an inquest was told by disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson her breast cancer would not return, her husband said.
Janice Prescott had a full mastectomy carried out by him but within a year Mr Prescott said breast cancer had returned in the same place.
She was 49 when she died and is also survived by her two daughters.
An inquest into Mrs Prescott's death is one of a further 11 due to be opened on Friday.
Paterson is currently serving a 20-year sentence after he carried out unnecessary or unapproved procedures on more than 1,000 breast cancer patients.
The inquests are set to open and be adjourned on Friday. More than 30 deaths are already the subject of an inquest.
The judge presiding over the inquest, Richard Foster, has already indicated there may well be more declared.
Janice Prescott was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001 and, as the family had private insurance, her husband said they wanted the best treatment.
"Ian Paterson's attitude always was that he was the best of the best. I thought that she was getting the best possible care," Mr Prescott said.
"When the cancer returned, he told us it must have been an unusually deep lymph node in the chest."
He said his wife had been stoical and had endured several cycles of chemotherapy.
Their daughters were 21 and 18 when she died in 2005.
"I am driven to find out what happened. Whether the treatment that she received contributed towards her death," Mr Prescott added.
"After the operation, Paterson said to her, 'I have removed every last vestige of breast tissue, you won't get cancer in that site again'. Within less than a year, it had reappeared on the same side."
Paterson worked at Spire Parkway Hospital and Spire Little Aston Hospital in the West Midlands between 1997 and 2011, as well as NHS hospitals run by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust.
An independent inquiry found he had been free to perform harmful surgery in NHS and private hospitals due to "a culture of avoidance and denial" in a healthcare system where there was "wilful blindness" to his behaviour.
He performed an unrecognised so-called cleavage sparing surgery that left breast tissue behind and which could have led to cancers returning.
It is these patients whose notes are being assessed to see if their lives were shortened because cancer was able to return.
Judge Foster said 417 cases of former patients had been reviewed.
After it is opened, Mrs Prescott's inquest is scheduled to be held fully next year.
