Wolverhampton shop which sold knife to teen faces licence review
A shop that sold a kitchen knife to a teenager after the assistant asked him "you're not going to kill anybody are you?" is to have its licence reviewed.
The Wolverhampton Costcutter had been found to have a stash of 81 illegal e-cigarettes, or vapes, during a trading standards and police inspection.
In an official test in Bushbury in May, a 17-year-old volunteer authorised by the council was sold the knife.
The assistant did not ask him his age, trading standards said.
In February, information was received by Safer Wolverhampton Partnership suggesting measures at the store to prevent age-restricted products from falling into the wrong hands may be inadequate.
Trading standards officer Gurdip Gill stated: "The assistant said 'you're not going to kill anybody are you?' before directing the volunteer to the relevant aisle where the knives were located."
Officers had visited the premises, also known as Premier and Bushbury DIY, in Bushbury Lane, on 26 January and found the haul of illicit vapes.
Mr Gill said the nicotine e-cigarettes all bore incorrect health warnings and "exceeded the UK tank size to hold nicotine liquid".
'Utmost strict policies'
Sole director of the business and designated premises supervisor Shangara Singh Pahal gave his sales assistant permission to voluntarily sign over illegal vapes to trading standards, which issued him with a written warning on 31 January.
However, a number of residents have written to the council in support of Mr Singh Pahal.
One said: "I've been using this store for around eight years now and have only seen the utmost strict policies on age-restricted items.
"I feel they are very responsible as I have seen them question under-age people on numerous occasions trying to buy things they shouldn't."
A resident stated: "I have lived in the area for a number of years... I do look young for my age and when I first visited the store they would ask me for ID."
