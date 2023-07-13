Alfie Steele: Police watchdog probes officer contact
The police watchdog has begun a probe into a force's prior contact with the family of a murdered nine-year-old boy.
Alfie Steele was killed by his mother and her partner at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in 2021 after months of abuse.
West Mercia Police confirmed in June it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said its inquiry would focus on the force's response to concerns raised about Alfie's welfare.
"Our investigation will be thorough and completely independent of the police," said IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell.
The watchdog explained it would review a "significant volume of documentation", including police logs and witness statements, and also examine whether anyone in the force should face disciplinary proceedings.
"We will be considering whether there is any organisational learning for West Mercia Police and if any change in policy or practice might help to prevent the awful circumstances of Alfie's death from happening again," added Mr Campbell.
Alfie drowned in the bath at his home after being held under the water as a punishment.
Dirk Howell was found guilty of his murder last month, with the boy's mother Carla Scott convicted of manslaughter over his death.
Howell, 41, of Princip Street, Birmingham, was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years, while Scott, 35, of Vashon Drive, Droitwich, was given 27 with a minimum 17-year term
During the trial, jurors heard neighbours reported concerns about the boy to authorities, with several recordings of them played to the jury.
West Mercia Police initially said after the trial it was confident its actions did not warrant investigation but then in a U-turn, referred itself to the IOPC.
At the time, Acting Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper said the force was "committed to ensuring we are transparent and where necessary appropriate scrutiny is applied".
The IOPC confirmed Howell and Scott had contact with West Mercia Police officers "on a number of occasions" in the years prior to Alfie's murder.
It expressed its thoughts and sympathies to those left shocked and saddened by the boy's death.
A Child Safeguarding Practice Review is also under way, looking at the involvement of a number of agencies in the case, including police and Worcestershire County Council.
