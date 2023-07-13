Ronan Kanda: Teens sentenced for boy's mistaken identity murder
Two 17-year-olds have been sentenced for stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in a case of mistaken identity.
Ronan Kanda was murdered close to his home in Wolverhampton after he visited a friend's house to buy a PlayStation controller in June 2022.
A trial heard his attackers, one of whom had just collected knives bought online, mistook him for his friend.
Pradjeet Veadhasa will serve a minimum term of 18 years and Sukhman Shergill a minimum of 16, the court heard.
Before passing sentence at Wolverhampton Crown Court, the judge, Mr Justice Choudhury, lifted reporting restrictions on naming the teenagers.
He made the decision in part to send out a strong message about the seriousness of knife crime, he said.
Many of Ronan's family, who were in the courtroom wearing "Justice for Ronan" T-shirts, sobbed as tributes were read during the hearing.
The pair mistook their victim for one of his friends, with whom one of them had previously fought and whom they claimed owed one of them money.
Ronan was stabbed twice by Veadhasa, who used a sword he had ordered online, and died at the scene.
At the hearing, Ronan's mother, Pooja Kanda, read out a personal statement and said she replayed the last time she saw her son alive in her mind every day.
"I have lost a lifetime of dreams, hopes and ambitions," she said. "He was the son that every mother needs."
Addressing the defendants, she told them "your evil actions have taken my son's life" which left her with "nothing but hatred for this world".
His father, Chander Kanda, said the death of his son had destroyed the lives of him and his family.
Ronan's sister, Nikita Kanda, said she was "no longer the same person" and added "my world has stopped, I feel empty and I'm just surviving".
