Banned driver jailed for crashing into pregnant teen in Stourbridge
- Published
A banned driver has been jailed after losing control of his car and hitting a pregnant teenager walking her dog.
Aqeel Ahmed's car had mounted the pavement and he initially stopped after the crash in Stourbridge last June but then fled before police arrived.
He was subsequently traced by detectives and jailed on Tuesday for three-and-a-half years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 18-year-old woman, who was 20 weeks pregnant, went on to lose her baby.
She was walking with her brother along Junction Road when Ahmed, of Shepherds Brook Road, Stourbridge, drove his BMW 1 series into her.
Ahmed who was disqualified from driving and uninsured at the time, got out of the vehicle to speak to the woman's brother but then fled the scene, West Midlands Police said.
The vehicle was traced to his mother and 20-year-old Ahmed was arrested.
'Irresponsible behaviour'
He denied being the driver but he was linked to the crash through CCTV checks and witness testimony identifying him, police said.
Ahmed also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by disqualified driving and was given a two-year sentence for that offence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was also banned from driving for 42 months.
The woman suffered several injuries, including a head wound that was considered potentially life-threatening at the time.
She is still working through the process of recovering from the crash a year later, the force said.
"Aqeel Ahmed's irresponsible behaviour that day resulted in a woman being seriously injured and the tragic loss of the baby she was carrying," Det Con Chris Ridge, from the Central Motorway Policing Group, said.
"She has suffered both physical and emotional trauma but has shown tremendous resilience as she has attempted to move on with her life.
"She has a loving family behind her and I'm grateful for the support they gave us throughout our investigation."
Ahmed should not have been driving that day as he "selfishly" chose to ignore the driving ban he was serving, he added.
