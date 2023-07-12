Bloxwich: Man stabbed in fight after multi-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has been stabbed after several vehicles were involved in a collision and a fight broke out between a group of men, some with weapons.
The crash was on Harden Road, Bloxwich, at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening, officers added.
Extra stop and search powers were enforced in the area until 05:00 BST on Wednesday.
The Section 60 order temporarily enhances police powers, meaning officers could search anyone in the area at random.
Ch Supt Phil Dolby said: "We're working hard to understand what has happened and why, and are taking swift action to prevent any further disorder."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk