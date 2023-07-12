Bereavement boxes for primary school children in Birmingham funded
- Published
Young children who have experienced the loss of a loved one are being given free bereavement boxes in a bid to help them manage.
Journal to Dreams, an organisation which supports children, women and families has funded 20 boxes under a charitable campaign run in Birmingham.
They are "a small gesture" to remind children they were never alone, organisers said.
The organisation hopes to expand the initiative across the West Midlands.
The boxes include an "emotions card", a stress star, coloured pencils and bubbles.
Journal to Dreams founder Pariss Sailsman has been involved with women and families in a therapeutic, coaching and mentoring capacity for 12 years.
She works with children as young as three who had been affected by adversity, including bereavement, she stated.
Ms Sailsman said: "If we can help one child to realise that they are not alone, that they are special, that they are not alone in their feelings, that they are loved... we have done our job."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk