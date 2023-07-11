Two men hurt in suspected gas explosion at house in Acocks Green
Two men have been taken to hospital with burns after a suspected gas explosion at house in Birmingham.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the property on Station Road in Acocks Green at about 09:40 BST.
The men were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city for treatment.
The property suffered significant damage and some neighbouring properties were evacuated, West Midlands Police said.
Station Road remains closed and the damage to homes has been assessed.
West Midlands Fire Service said the men were outside the house when 12 firefighters arrived at the scene.
All other people were accounted for and there were no other injuries reported. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes, a spokesperson added.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered two patients, both men.
"One of the men was treated for potentially serious injuries, but not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, by land ambulance.
"The second man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to the same hospital, also by land ambulance."
