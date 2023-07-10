Starmer defends Birmingham City Council as it faces £760m equal pay bill
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has defended Labour-led Birmingham City Council after the authority revealed it is facing a bill of up to £760m for equal pay claims.
The Labour Party leader said new council leader John Cotton had "rolled up his sleeves" to address the issue.
Mr Cotton previously told the BBC the commitment came to light when he ordered a review of the finances.
All non-essential spending was suspended by the council after the revelation.
Two reviews and an inquiry led by a judge have been announced by the authority and Sir Keir said he thought this showed Mr Cotton was "being open and transparent".
"I'm glad that we've got a new leader now who has rolled up his sleeves and is getting on with this," he told BBC Radio WM.
Challenged about "millions of people losing out" over the spending freeze, the Labour leader said it was why "there's a new leader in there" after Mr Cotton took over in May.
The authority's leader was "getting to grips with this" and "making sure we get on top of the situation", Sir Keir added.
The council has faced criticism for its handling of the equal pay claims from opposition councillors as well as the GMB union, which represents the claimants.
It has apologised for failing to get the situation under control and non-essential spending was stopped by the authority on Wednesday.
Deputy leader, councillor Sharon Thompson, said the council would "do everything we can to protect the services our residents rely on."
But Kynton Swingle, from the Fox Hollies Community Association in Acocks Green, said it could mean groups like them were unable to continue key services.
The organisation offers a range of support including free meals for youngsters and as a warm hub for people struggling to heat their home.
The financial freeze would mean a "really challenging environment" and "there is definitely concern", Mr Swingle added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk