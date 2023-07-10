Man dies in car and bus crash near Birmingham Airport
A man has died after his car crashed with a bus near to Birmingham Airport, police have said. .
The victim, aged in his 30s, was driving an Audi that was involved in the crash on Airport Way just before 13:00 BST on Monday.
Paramedics were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family has been supported and witnesses including those with dashcam footage are being urged to come forward, West Midlands Police said.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and we are doing all we can to support them at this very difficult time," Det Sgt Juli Lyman added.
