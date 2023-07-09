Heavy rain brings flash flooding in Birmingham
- Published
Heavy rain has brought flash flooding to parts of the West Midlands.
In Birmingham several inches of water covered parts of Alum Rock Road while the Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul festival site in the city Moseley Park had to be abandoned.
Meanwhile, National Highways reported link roads from M6 onto the A38M at junction six had to be closed due to flooding.
Further thundery showers have been forecast across the region for Sunday.
The organisers of the music festival, said: "We're absolutely devastated that this evening's weather took such a biblical turn."
They also thanked guests for their cooperation in evacuating the site and said they expected to reopen on Sunday.
Rain had been forecast and the organisers said they had hoped the storm would pass, but the flooding meant it was impossible to continue.
City councillor Majid Mahmood filmed flooding on Alum Rock Road between Sladefield Road and Woodwells Road.
He also tweeted to report flooding on Chipperfield Road.
