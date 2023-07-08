Large quantity of stolen car parts found in Birmingham raids
- Published
A "large quantity" of stolen car parts has been found at two industrial units in Birmingham, police have said.
West Midlands Police said it raided two buildings in the Small Heath area on Friday as part of an operation targeting so-called "chop shops", where stolen vehicles are broken up.
It said the operation was in response to the theft of car parts across the city in recent months.
Efforts are now being made to trace the vehicles the parts belonged to.
