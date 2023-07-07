Birmingham's Asha's shuts after fire on roof
A fire on the roof of a popular Birmingham restaurant has led to it closing for the weekend.
Asha's, where celebrities Tom Cruise, Ed Sheeran and Pink have dined, was among buildings on Newhall Street to be evacuated on Friday.
Twenty firefighters were sent to an 11-storey building on the corner of Edward Street after a fire connected to an air conditioning system.
A 50m cordon was in place before buildings were reopened at 15:30 BST.
In a post on social media, the restaurant said: "Due to a fire on the roof of our building, unfortunately, Asha's will be closed this weekend.
"Apologies for any inconvenience this has caused... Thank you for your understanding."
