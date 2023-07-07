Man charged in probe into shots fired at Wolverhampton wedding party
A man has been charged with possessing an imitation gun as part of an investigation into shots being fired at a wedding party.
The inquiry was prompted by an incident at the Gujarati Association venue on Mander Street on 1 July.
There are understood to have been more than 100 guests, but police said no-one was injured.
Shamail Malik, 21, is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is also accused of driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods.
West Midlands Police said its investigations were continuing.
