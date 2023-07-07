Birmingham city councillor charged with stalking and harassment
A Birmingham city councillor has been charged with stalking and harassment after an investigation by police.
Simon Morrall, Conservative councillor for Frankley Great Park, said he accepted he would be suspended by his party until the case was resolved.
He is due to appear before magistrates in the city on 1 August.
The 34-year-old is accused of stalking without fear, alarm or distress, and harassment without violence.
Mr Morrall, who told BBC News he denied the offences, said he would continue to carry out his duties as an independent councillor.
In a statement, he said: "I am actually strangely relieved that the investigation has finally concluded after a long and enduring six months, and thankful that the end of this matter is now in sight, with a court date set allowing me to finally be able to share my version of events in the public domain."
