Solihull ice deaths: Boys went to feed ducks and skim stones
- Published
An inquest has opened into the deaths of four boys who died when they fell into an icy lake near Solihull.
Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
They went into the water at Babbs Mill Park on 11 December 2022.
The inquest heard the boys went to feed the ducks and skim stones and Jack then decided to go on the ice and the others followed.
Det Insp Jim Edmonds, from West Midlands Police, said Finlay fell through the ice first, when he was was several metres out from the shore.
Thomas and Jack fell in when they went to help him.
