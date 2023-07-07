Solihull ice deaths: Boys went to feed ducks and skim stones

From left, Jack Johnson, brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler and Thomas StewartFamily
Jack Johnson, brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler and their cousin Thomas Stewart died after falling into the icy lake
By Andy Giddings & Phil Mackie
BBC News, West Midlands

An inquest has opened into the deaths of four boys who died when they fell into an icy lake near Solihull.

Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.

They went into the water at Babbs Mill Park on 11 December 2022.

The inquest heard the boys went to feed the ducks and skim stones and Jack then decided to go on the ice and the others followed.

Det Insp Jim Edmonds, from West Midlands Police, said Finlay fell through the ice first, when he was was several metres out from the shore.

Thomas and Jack fell in when they went to help him.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story