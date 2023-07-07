Commonwealth Games bull Ozzy arrives at New Street station
The huge mechanical bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has started to be built in his new home at Birmingham's New Street station.
Named after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne in a public vote, the 33ft (10m) tall sculpture is being constructed behind hoardings.
Ozzy the bull will be built in time to be unveiled to mark the games' first anniversary on 28 July.
People are asked to leave extra time to get to their platform.
Network Rail said there would be less space on part of the concourse, but staff were in place to help passengers navigate around the station and the build would not impact on the running of trains.
The bull has gone through a major redesign by its original creators - special effects company Artem - to make him suitable to be put on indoor display.
Work began overnight at his new permanent home.
Network Rail Central route head of customer service Steven Ireland said: "At over 10 metres tall there's no door big enough for him to come in one piece - so instead he's been turned into a giant jigsaw puzzle."
The rock legend played at the Birmingham games' closing ceremony.
The sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.
Tens of thousands of people crammed into Birmingham's Centenary Square to see it at its temporary home during and after the games.
The massive sculpture will be built in time to be officially unveiled to mark the first anniversary of last year's games and coincide with a cultural festival organised by the city council between 28 July and 6 August.
Ozzy has been saved for the city in a joint project by the West Midlands Combined Authority and Network Rail, which thanked people for their patience.
