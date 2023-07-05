Ex-West Midlands PC guilty of sexual gross misconduct
- Published
A West Midlands police constable who had an inappropriate sexual relationship has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Richard Bracey met the woman after responding to a report of domestic abuse in 2020.
The IOPC said he would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned in June.
Mr Bracey was also barred from rejoining the police.
The disciplinary hearing heard Mr Bracey and the woman exchanged more than 100 messages over 10 days after they met before he switched to using his personal phone.
Some of the messages were of a sexual nature and sent while the officer was on duty.
They also slept together on one occasion, the panel was told.
The IOPC concluded Mr Bracey knew what he was doing was wrong and discussed it with the woman concerned.
It said he confessed to his line manager when he became aware a complaint would be made but refused to comment or provide a statement to the investigation.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "Such conduct can cause substantial damage to public trust and confidence in the police and is particularly serious where the subject of the officer's behaviour is targeted towards a vulnerable person."
