Murder arrests after man shot in Nechells
- Published
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot in Nechells.
Emergency services said the 18-year-old was found with bullet wounds and head injuries on a towpath near to the junction of Mount Street and Cuckoo Street, on Monday at about 00:15 BST.
He was taken to hospital, but died on Tuesday, police said.
Three men aged 19 and another aged 33 are currently in custody for questioning.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews found the victim in a serious condition and they immediately began treating him before taking him to hospital.
Det Insp Nick Barnes of West Midlands Police said: "A young man with his life ahead of him has tragically died and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time.
"We've arrested four people and our enquiries are very much ongoing. We're determined to establish exactly what happened, and why."
