Sandwell pupils grilling leaves speeding drivers in tears
- Published
Drivers who speed past primary schools are to face a grilling from students.
The "pupil courts" in Sandwell are set resume in the autumn after operating for about 10 years before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The sessions involve youngsters working with police to confront motorists in school.
Speaking of the previous impact of the scheme, councillor Steve Melia said: "Many of the drivers finished up crying at what they'd done."
He told members of the transport scrutiny committee, at the West Midlands Combined Authority, pupils would go out with police and use radar guns to check speeds past their schools.
Police would then provide speeding driver's details and teachers invited them to appear in front of the children.
Mr Melia said the scheme gave pupils a voice and showed drivers they were behaving inconsiderately where they "should be taking even more care".
He described pupils who asked motorists why they drove too fast and what would happen if they lost control and hit a child, which he said led many to apologise.
Darren Divall, road safety manager for Transport for West Midlands, revealed pupil courts would be considered as a region-wide measure.
"It's just been reinvigorated, it's a really interesting scheme, so we'll see how that one goes and see about whether it should be expanded," he said.
