Cradley Heath nursery shuts suddenly over safeguarding concerns
A nursery has been forced to closed suddenly due to safeguarding concerns.
Tick Tock Day Nursery in Old Hill, Cradley Heath, which has about 140 children on its roll, had its Ofsted registration suspended last week.
The watchdog said the nursery's registration was suspended after it received concerns of a safeguarding nature.
The nursery has not commented. Parents online indicated they had not had any communication from the nursery.
Tick Tock Day Nursery has been in business for almost 20 years after opening in October 2003.
Ofsted said its protocol is that it suspends registration "for a set period of six weeks".
It added it ends the suspension "as soon as we believe that children are no longer at risk of harm, for example if a provider has taken action to reduce the risk to children".
"If we do end the suspension, we may still continue to look into any concerns we have about the provider's ability to meet the requirements of registration and we may take further action if we need to," it said.
The nursery, off Halesowen Road, was rated as 'good' at its last Ofsted inspection in June last year with inspectors saying leaders ensured staff "are well trained in their safeguarding policy and procedures."
It added they "know how to respond to incidents of children harming children and how to report concerns about the conduct of a colleague".
The nursery spokesperson said they did not wish to comment at the moment as investigations surrounding its suspension continued.
