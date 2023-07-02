Armed Lidl shoplifting suspect stopped by public, police say
A suspected shoplifter who was armed with a knife has been detained by members of the public and staff in a supermarket, police have said.
West Midlands Police said a man attacked staff at the Lidl store on Dudley Road in Winson Green, Birmingham, at about 12:30 BST.
Two men suffered cuts to their hands, one of whom was taken to hospital.
A man, aged 36, who was held on suspicion of wounding and possession of a knife, was also taken to hospital.
