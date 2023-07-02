Wolverhampton wedding party gun attack was reckless, police say
Shots being fired at a wedding party was "totally reckless" and those present avoided injury "by luck, rather than by design", police have said.
West Midlands Police said a person opened fire after leaving a car at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street in Merridale, Wolverhampton, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said shots were then returned for the direction of the party.
It said there were more than 100 guests at the party, but no-one was injured.
A representative said officers had remained at the scene to carry out inquiries and a car which was damaged in the exchange was being forensically examined.
Urging any witnesses to come forward, Ch Insp Paul Southern said it had been "a totally reckless attack and it's by luck, rather than by design, that no-one was seriously injured or killed".
"The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we'll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance," he added.
