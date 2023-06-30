Woman jailed for killing elderly Birmingham City Hospital patient
- Published
A woman who caused the death of an elderly patient by punching her and banging her head on the floor, has been jailed for seven years.
Philomena Wilson, known as Brenda, launched the unprovoked attack on the 83-year-old while they were both patients at City Hospital, in Birmingham, police said.
The victim suffered a fractured skull and later died from her injuries.
Wilson admitted manslaughter and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.
The 56-year-old will spend a further five years on licence.
Nurses and another patient were also attacked as they tried to intervene during the incident in January 2021.
Wilson, of Radnor Road, Handsworth, had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding.
She initially claimed to have no memory of the events, however later changed her plea.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood of West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady's family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances.
"They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure."
