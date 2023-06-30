Iain Hughes: Missing swimmer 'was close to pilot vessel'
A firefighter missing in the English Channel did not veer away from his support vessel, the Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation (CSPF) said.
Iain Hughes, a father-of-two from Dudley, went missing on 20 June and despite a search has not been found.
The 42-year-old had been taking part in a solo swim to raise money for charity and donations have since poured in.
In an update, CSPF said he was close to the stern of his support boat when he went missing in French waters.
It said his escort vessel reported his disappearance in the north east shipping lane to French and British authorities.
"Iain did not veer away from the vessel and was close to the stern," the CSPF said.
The CSPF facilitates and adjudicates Channel crossing attempts and also provides assistance to swimmers.
The search, involving military helicopters and navy and police boats, was called off late on 20 June and his support vessel returned to Dover.
Mr Hughes was a firefighter based in Wednesbury, West Midlands, and was described by his colleagues as "highly respected and much loved".
He had been training for the solo swim for two years and had hoped to raise £21,000 for three charities: The Midlands Air Ambulance, British Heart Foundation and Fire Fighters' Charity.
Since the news he was missing broke, donations have soared to more than £55,000.
At the weekend, his colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service hosted car washes across the region and were able to raise more than £20,000, which will be added to Mr Hughes' fundraiser.
Kent Police told the BBC it continued to liaise with French authorities.
