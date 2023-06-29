Alum Rock: Two men charged in armed street disorder probe
Two men have been charged after four people were injured when disorder involving weapons broke out on a Birmingham street.
The violence erupted in Alum Rock Road, near the junction with Pelham Road, at about 12:40 BST on Tuesday.
Rajab Javid and Mohasan Sajad, both 23 and from Birmingham, have been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
They appeared before the city's magistrates on Thursday, police said.
Two other men have also been arrested in connection with the disorder, while a third suspect has been released on police bail.
Of the four men that were injured, two men, aged 23 and 31, remain in hospital in a serious condition, West Midlands Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone who may have seen the disorder or has footage to come forward.
