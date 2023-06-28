Dolly Parton reading scheme helps Walsall children in care
- Published
A specialist school for children in care has praised the benefits of a reading reading scheme set up by Dolly Parton.
The Imagination Library, launched by the country star in 1995, sends under fives a free book each month
The Walsall Virtual School said the scheme was "so important" both for children and their care givers.
Foster carer Sue said the books help to build bonds between children who have suffered trauma and their carers.
"Most of our children come into care really traumatised so it really helps to form that bond," she said.
She spoke of one boy who "wouldn't even sit in our laps" when he first started taking part.
"Now he readily comes, and he'll get his book, and he'll sit there lovely."
Country legend Parton started the Imagination Library in Tennessee to give vulnerable children the opportunity to read their own books.
Lorraine Thompson, who runs the Walsall Virtual School, said it had been a real success for their pupils.
"We launched the programme in 2020. We've just sat back and let Dolly Parton and her team do the rest. We get good feedback from our foster carers - they love it," she said.
"It's so important for the early years development, not only for the child, but for the caregiver. The bonding, that attachment - some of our children in the later years suffer from not having that attachment in the early years."
Marion Gillooly, who works for the Dollywood Foundation, said Parton was "hugely proud" of the charity's work.
"[She] wanted to give back and the best thing that she could possibly do was to encourage children and families to read together.
"It's a really special thing for her."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk