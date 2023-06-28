Birmingham City Council facing £760m equal pay bill
Birmingham City Council said it is facing one of its biggest challenges as it revealed it has to pay up to £760m to settle equal pay claims.
The authority apologised for failing to get the situation under control and said it will have fewer resources in the future.
It will also have to reprioritise where it spends taxpayers money, a statement said.
Talks were ongoing with the government on the solutions, it added.
"Given the huge sums involved the council cannot afford to pay this from existing resources, including reserves," the council said.
Fresh analysis of the council's ongoing equal pay claims was carried out after issues were raised with the introduction of its new IT system.
As of March, the council's current equal pay liability was estimated to be between £650m and £760m and it said it had already paid £1.1bn to settle claims.
BBC Birmingham's political reporter Rob Mayor said it was another brutal financial blow for the council, just weeks after it was forced to admit a botched IT project could cost £100m, five times the original budget.
He added the authority was clear that residents in Birmingham would feel the impact.
"On top of £1.1bn already spent, the outstanding bill for equal pay claims may now stand as high as £760m, more than the council spends in a year on services, and the bill is growing by as much as £14m a month.
"It's an ever deepening financial black hole and it's likely that government intervention will be needed to fix it."
Part of the problem stems back to 2012 when the authority said it would have to pay at least £757m to settle equal pay claims.
It came after 174 people who mostly worked in traditionally female roles such as teaching assistants, cleaners and catering staff, won a ruling at the Supreme Court over pay.
In November 2021, the GMB union warned their could be a wave of fresh claims after new information emerged about how the council evaluated roles.
