Solihull minor injuries unit reopens after Covid closure
A minor injuries unit has reopened three years after it was forced to shut during the Covid pandemic.
The £1m urgent treatment centre (UTC) at Solihull Hospital is expected to deal with about 120 patients a day.
Since 2020, patients have travelled out of the borough to Good Hope, Heartlands or Queen Elizabeth hospitals for non-emergency treatment.
The refurbished UTC will open between 08:00 and 20:00 to meet public demand, said hospital bosses.
The previous minor injuries unit offered patients a 24-hour service.
Jonathan Brotherton, interim chief executive of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, said data gathered over two years showed only a handful of patients accessed the facility overnight.
"We think we've got a service here which is an enhancement on the one we had to close during the pandemic," said Mr Brotherton.
"We're confident that the opening times that we've got are mapped to the public's needs and if they're not then we'll review that over the course of the next year," he added.
The new walk-in facility, which can also be accessed through NHS 111, will treat broken bones, minor burns, stomach pains and rashes, among other ailments.
Emergency nurse practitioners and GPs will be among the clinicians on hand.
Solihull Council's deputy leader councillor Karen Grinsell, whose petition calling to reinstate a local minor injuries unit attracted more than 11,000 signatures, said she was "really proud" to see it return.
"We absolutely showed exactly what people wanted, their voice was heard and UHB listened and it now is a happy day," she said.
