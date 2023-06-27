Sutton Coldfield dealer jailed after disguising drugs as sweets
- Published
A dealer who disguised drugs as sweets, chocolate and crisps has been jailed for seven and a half years.
Elliot Kennedy, 34, admitted possessing cannabis, MDMA, magic mushrooms and cocaine at Birmingham Crown Court.
Police also seized a stash of psychedelic Mescaline, disguised as tortilla chips.
Det Con Holly Percival said the drugs were manufactured to attract children, showing "how sinister and dangerous this operation was".
Officers from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit broke through a reinforced metal security door to access Kennedy's base on Witton Lodge Road, Erdington, in March last year.
The dealer jumped out of a bedroom window to escape but was caught and arrested by officers chasing on foot.
Packaging and posting labels and customs declaration stickers found on site suggested the items were being shipped abroad, the force said.
Kennedy, of Plants Brook Road, Sutton Coldfield, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of possession of drugs on Friday.
"This was a significant drugs supply operation, which we've now crushed and removed a prominent drug dealer from our streets," said Det Con Percival.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk