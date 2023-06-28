Dudley Hippodrome added to buildings-at-risk list
Dudley Hippodrome is one of 67 new buildings to be added to a buildings-at-risk list.
The Campaign group SAVE Britain's Heritage said it hoped the inclusion on its register would help the much-loved art deco theatre gain more attention.
The building last opened as a bingo hall in 2009 and is due to be demolished to make way for a university campus.
A local group is fighting to keep it as an entertainment venue.
The last performer to appear at Dudley Hippodrome was Roy Orbison in 1974 and it is now owned by Dudley Council.
It got planning permission in 2021 to turn the building into a centre for medical students at the University of Worcester.
The local authority has been given £25m by the government to build it.
Dudley Hippodrome Friends and Community Group want it to become an entertainment centre with bars and restaurants instead and is encouraged by the recognition from SAVE.
Black Country comedienne Marlene Watson said: "As a Black Country wench I'm thrilled to bits to hear it.
"It's about time somebody did show an interest in it, a proper interest."
Liz Fuller from SAVE said: "We hope it will get more attention, maybe people will have another think about how they value it and how important it is."
There are four other buildings in the West Midlands among its list of 67 new buildings.
All of them are on the Arbury Estate in Warwickshire, including the bath house and the hall itself.
