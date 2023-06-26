No weapons found after Bournville Village Festival cut short following concerns
- Published
No weapons were found after a festival was cut short due to safety concerns, police have said.
Organisers of the Bournville Village Festival in Birmingham evacuated the site on Saturday evening after reports that weapons had been spotted.
West Midlands Police said a teenager had been assaulted and a large group of people had to be ejected from the Cadbury Recreation Ground site.
Officers launched an investigation and were making inquiries, it added.
The festival committee, which made the decision to cut the event short at about 22:00 BST, said on Saturday that "a small number of people placed the safety of festival attendees at serious risk".
It meant a planned firework finale could not go ahead.
Police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk