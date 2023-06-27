Large part of once-thriving shopping centre could be demolished
A large part of a Birmingham shopping centre could be demolished, to allow the area to be redeveloped.
Erdington's Central Square centre was once one of the busiest shopping areas in the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But it has suffered from the advance of online shopping and most of the units are now vacant.
Plans for the redevelopment should be submitted before the end of the year by consultants Williams Gallagher.
Recent plans submitted to Birmingham City Council seek to demolish eight units and an access ramp at the rear of the site.
Only a handful of shops such as Heron Foods, Card Factory, and Holland & Barrett remain and notices have been put up to inform nearby residents about the possible demolition.