Veterans receive badges at Dudley Armed Forces Day event
- Published
A ceremony has been held to honour serving and former armed forces personnel.
They were presented with HM Armed Forces Veterans Badges at Himley Hall as part of celebrations to mark Armed Forces Day.
Thousands turned out at the free event, which also featured aerobatic displays.
Veterans said it was an important day to honour those still serving and connect with those who have left the armed forces.
Among those to be presented with badges was Lee Norman, who served for 24 years with the Royal Signals and retired in 2014.
He said the days event was "important".
Mr Norman added: "It highlights the service personnel that are still serving now and those that had served in the past.
"It gives the opportunity to learn about what they are doing and the opportunity to outreach and improve the services for veterans."
