Firearm recovered in Birmingham after being seen on CCTV
A man has been arrested after a police CCTV operator spotted two men in possession of a gun.
The men were seen walking near to Pigeon Park in Birmingham on Saturday.
The pair were tracked on CCTV walking down Needless Alley as armed officers made their way to the area.
West Midlands Police said, following a short chase, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of class B drugs.
A suspected live firearm was recovered nearby, and the force said it will be examined to confirm if it is an imitation or viable weapon.
Det Insp Stew Lewis from West Midlands Police, said: "This was a great spot by our CCTV operator which led to an arrest and a firearm being taken off the streets within minutes of spotting the man.
"We will have local officers in the area and as always will work with our colleagues from British Transport Police to provide reassurance to those in the city."
