Birmingham school shuts as travellers move on to field
- Published
A secondary school in Birmingham has been closed after travellers moved on to its playing field.
Ninestiles academy, in Acocks Green, said it was disappointing but had to shut "due to the vandalism and subsequent damage caused to our site".
It said pupils were learning online to minimise "any disruption" to education.
Summit Learning Trust, which runs the school said it was working with the authorities and expected to reopen as normal on Monday.
Local councillor Roger Harmer, leader of the Lib Dem group on Birmingham City Council said enforcement work by the local authority and police had led to all but one of the travellers leaving by 12:45 BST on Friday.
