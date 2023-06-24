Inflation could affect Sandwell Council restoration scheme

Inflation could affect how much work can be carried out on the Central Library and town hall in West Bromwich, Sandwell Council said
By Allen Cook
Work restoring a grade II listed town hall and library should begin this year but inflation could affect the scheme's budget, a council admits.

Scaffolding has been put up at the two buildings in High Street, West Bromwich.

Investigations will take place over the summer to decide what work can be carried out in the agreed budget, Sandwell Council said.

It added construction could be affected by the impact of rising inflation.

The planned improvements to the outside of the buildings include a new, fully accessible entrance from High Street.

Scaffolding has been put up at the two buildings in High Street

As well as the full restoration of the two historic buildings, other proposals include new spaces for exhibitions and events, the authority said.

The scheme will be funded from a £25m grant from the government's Towns Fund which the council said was earmarked for six projects in the town.

Work is due to start in September and finish in 2024 and the Central Library will remain open during the works, the authority added.

