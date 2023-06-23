Jude Bellingham surprises pupils at Birmingham Mailbox event
- Published
A teacher who taught Jude Bellingham when he was six years old has been reunited with him as he surprised some of her current pupils.
Suzanne Shackleton used to work at Hagley Primary School.
"He seems to be such a similar character still, just a really lovely, grounded lad," she said
She is now head teacher at St Kenelm's CE Primary in Worcestershire and said her children had no idea they were meeting the Real Madrid player.
Bellingham appeared from behind a screen at an event organised by his family at the Mailbox in Birmingham that saw the 19-year-old hand out Real Madrid merchandise to fans.
Ms Shackleton said some of her pupils had been shocked.
"Their faces were so surprised" she said, adding that she herself had been tipped off on Tuesday that she would get a chance to chat with him.
"He loved his sport and he played football all the time on the playground," she said, remembering that the head teacher had pointed him out on one occasion, remarking that he was special.
"It makes you feel really proud that you've seen someone come through your class and now they are a huge star," Ms Shackleton said.