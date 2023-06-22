Oldbury husband jailed for wife's 'senseless' murder
- Published
A husband who murdered his wife by stabbing her in the chest after an argument escalated has been jailed.
Legitte Reid, 55, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.
The court heard how he killed his wife Cynthia Turner, 55, at their home in Tividale, West Midlands, on 8 December 2022.
Ms Turner's family paid tribute to the mother-of-two saying: "Your smile will forever be in our hearts."
Reid, of Hilton Road, pleaded guilty to Ms Turner's murder as well as possessing a knife.
He was originally charged with rape as well. However, he pleaded not guilty and prosecutors submitted no evidence.
West Midlands Police said he had fled the scene of the crime in a car after stabbing Ms Turner. But the vehicle was later tracked, resulting in him being arrested the same day.
In a statement, Ms Turner's family said: "Cynthia was a loving mother-of-two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered.
"Our hearts are broken but her memory will forever be with us."
Det Insp Jim Colclough, of the force, called her murder "senseless" and added: "Our thoughts remain with Cynthia's family at this difficult time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk