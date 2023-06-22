Hunt for driver as five people injured in Birmingham crash
Police are hunting for a driver after five people were left seriously injured in a crash.
It happened just before 03:00 BST on Tile Cross Road, Birmingham, police said, with the driver of a black BMW fleeing the scene.
A man and woman, both aged 80, were among four people injured in an Audi and were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A fifth person, who was in the BMW, is also receiving treatment.
West Midlands Police has urged anyone with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Det Sgt Julie Lyman said: "We're continuing to work at the scene today to establish what happened and are supporting relatives of those injured at this difficult time.
"We're working hard to identify the driver of the BMW and would urge them to hand themselves in immediately."
Road closures are currently in place on the section of Tile Cross Road near Crosskey Close.
