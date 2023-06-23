Missing channel swimmer's fundraising appeal smashes target
A charity fundraising appeal started by a swimmer before he went missing in the English Channel has smashed its target.
The search for firefighter Iain Hughes, 42, was called off on Wednesday and West Midlands Fire Service said it was "heartbroken" by the news.
Deputy chief fire officer Simon Barry said: "We can't think of any better way to support than to help him raise money for his chosen charities."
It has pledged to organise fundraising events to support his causes.
Mr Hughes, who was based at Wednesbury fire station, had set himself a target of raising £21,000 for three charities - The British Heart Foundation, The Firefighters Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance.
The total on Mr Hughes' online fundraising page passed £30,000 on Thursday afternoon and the fire service said it wanted to take the total even higher.
Missing
Mr Hughes disappeared after starting the solo swim with a support boat on Tuesday.
A search involving military helicopters and navy and police boats took place, but on Thursday morning French authorities confirmed the search had ended and Mr Hughes' whereabouts remained unknown.
Kent Police said it would continue to work with partner agencies, such as the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, to establish what had happened.
Mr Barry said the fire service was doing everything it could to support Mr Hughes' family and hoped they were "heartened and comforted" by the messages of support on social media.
He said fundraising events would take place at a number of locations over the weekend.
