Wolverhampton man guilty of killing taxi driver in row over fare
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after police said he punched, kicked and headbutted a taxi driver in a dispute over a fare.
Anakh Singh was found collapsed in Nine Elms Lane, in Wolverhampton on 30 October and died at the scene.
He had picked up Tomasz Margol, 36, before the pair got into an argument over the method of payment for the journey, West Midlands Police said.
The force said this escalated into a "sickening assault" on Mr Singh.
Margol of Bamford Road, Wolverhampton, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
He is due to be sentenced on 11 July.
Mr Singh's family described him as a "well-respected member of the community" and added "this loss has left us heartbroken and has forever changed our lives".
Police said Margol was arrested on the same day as the attack, after he was identified on CCTV.
When he was arrested, the force said he told officers: "It's about what happened today... about the beating."
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: "This was a senseless and tragic act of violence.
"Mr Singh was a law-abiding man of good character who was simply trying to do his job."
