Arrests after man shot in Birmingham nightlife hot spot
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a 21-year-old was shot in the arm outside a busy bar in Birmingham.
The man was hurt when shots were fired on John Bright Street in the city centre at about 03:15 BST on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted murder and another, aged 20, on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article, West Midlands Police said.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, the force added.
He went by himself to a hospital after the shooting where he was treated, a spokesperson said.
Officers traced the suspects to an address in Highgate where they were arrested.
The shooting happened near New Street Station on a busy Saturday night and police appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.
The force said patrols were stepped up in the city centre after the shooting.
