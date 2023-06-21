Black Sabbath legend's grandchildren visit tribute bench in Birmingham
- Published
Rock legend Geezer Butler has shared a photo of his grandchildren on a bench honouring him and his Black Sabbath bandmates.
Butler shot to fame in the 1960s as the bassist and lyricist for the band.
In 2019, a commemorative bench incorporating the band's four original members was unveiled in their hometown of Birmingham.
Butler shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: "The new generation of Butlers on the Black Sabbath bench".
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The bench, featuring Butler alongside singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward, is displayed on what's now named Black Sabbath Bridge over the canal on Broad Street.
Iommi has previously declared himself a fan of the artwork, saying it was "really fantastic".
Mike Olley, from Birmingham's Westside Business Improvement District, said it was "wonderful" to see Butler liked it too.
"It's so nice to see the appreciation that the bench generates," Mr Olley said.
"It has genuinely become a fantastic tourist attraction for Birmingham."
Black Sabbath formed in the city in 1968 and are credited as pioneers as heavy metal music.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk