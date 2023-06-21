Black Sabbath legend's grandchildren visit tribute bench in Birmingham

Geezer Butler performing in 2016Getty Images
Geezer Butler was Black Sabbath's bassist and lyricist
By Riyah Collins
BBC News, West Midlands

Rock legend Geezer Butler has shared a photo of his grandchildren on a bench honouring him and his Black Sabbath bandmates.

Butler shot to fame in the 1960s as the bassist and lyricist for the band.

In 2019, a commemorative bench incorporating the band's four original members was unveiled in their hometown of Birmingham.

Butler shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: "The new generation of Butlers on the Black Sabbath bench".

This Instagram post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Instagram
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip instagram post by geezerbutler

Allow Instagram content?

This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

The bench, featuring Butler alongside singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward, is displayed on what's now named Black Sabbath Bridge over the canal on Broad Street.

Iommi has previously declared himself a fan of the artwork, saying it was "really fantastic".

Mike Olley, from Birmingham's Westside Business Improvement District, said it was "wonderful" to see Butler liked it too.

Getty Images
The bench featuring the original members of Black Sabbath was unveiled in 2019

"It's so nice to see the appreciation that the bench generates," Mr Olley said.

"It has genuinely become a fantastic tourist attraction for Birmingham."

Black Sabbath formed in the city in 1968 and are credited as pioneers as heavy metal music.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story