Charity swimmer Ian Hughes missing in English Channel
A firefighter has gone missing while on a charity swim across the English Channel, it has been confirmed.
Iain Hughes, from Dudley, started the solo challenge with a support boat on Tuesday from Dover before disappearing.
Mr Hughes, 42, remains missing despite a search involving military helicopters and navy and police boats.
Based at Wednesbury fire station, he posted on social media two weeks ago that the swim had been delayed because of bad weather.
In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are heartbroken to confirm that one of our crew managers, Iain Hughes, is missing after his inspiring attempt to swim the English Channel for charity."
Mr Hughes, a married father-of-two who has been with the fire service since the age of 19, currently works in its Technical Rescue Unit.
Multi-national search
"In spite of search efforts involving French and Belgian military helicopters, plus navy and police patrol boats, Iain's whereabouts remain unknown," the fire service statement continued.
Chief fire officer Wayne Brown, said Mr Hughes was "unspeakably sad".
"We are giving Iain's family all the support we can at this distressing time," he said.
The Channel crossing is 21 miles (34km) and can take swimmers anywhere between seven and 27 hours to complete.
Mr Hughes has been aiming to raise £21,000 for the British Heart Foundation, Midlands Air Ambulance and Fire Fighters' Charity.
The Gris-Nez operational surveillance and rescue centre (CROSS) was informed a swimmer had disappeared on Tuesday, off the Cap Gris-Nez.
It deployed helicopters from the French and Belgian navies, as well as a French Navy patrol boat, to join the search.
'Thoughts and prayers'
The RNLI confirmed it had not been called on to assist.
On Wednesday, the Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation (CS&PF), which monitors swimmers in the channel, announced with "deep regret" Mr Hughes could not be found after a sea search.
The Channel Swimming Association said the swimmer was not involved with the organisation and it was therefore unable to comment, but said its "thoughts and prayers" were with the swimmer and his family.
The BBC has contacted HM Coastguard and Kent Police for comment.
