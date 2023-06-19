Events to celebrate Refugee Week across the Midlands launched
Events will be taking place across Birmingham and the Black Country to celebrate the contributions of refugees.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Refugee Week in the UK, which runs from Monday to Sunday.
Councils in Solihull, Birmingham and Wolverhampton have announced a series of activities and exhibitions.
The Library of Birmingham will be lit orange, the colour of the refugee flag, to mark World Refugee Day, 20 June.
"Wolverhampton is a culturally rich and diverse city and, over the past decade, has proved to be a place of safety and sanctuary to hundreds of individuals fleeing war, conflict, and persecution in the hope of making a fresh start," said councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the city council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing.
A full programme of events can be found on each council's website.
