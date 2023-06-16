Birmingham man jailed for booze-fuelled shisha lounge murder
A man has been jailed for life for a fatal stabbing during an alcohol-fuelled rage.
Victim Fuaad Xuseen, 45, had tried to calm down an argument last September between killer Mohammed Adam and staff from the Relax Cafe shisha lounge in Birmingham, police said.
Adam, 46, from Stratford Road in the city, was in April found guilty of murder and possessing a bladed article.
He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years.
West Midlands Police said it was believed Adam had pestered a woman who was on a night out at the Stratford Road venue, and he was asked by staff to leave.
Adam refused, but was walked to the entrance of the premises and spoken to about his behaviour. The group was then joined by Mr Xuseen when an argument broke out and the offender pulled out a knife, stabbing his victim.
