Man accused of Rio Ferdinand racial abuse may face retrial
The jury in the trial of a football fan accused of racially abusing ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand has been discharged after failing to reach a majority verdict.
Jamie Arnold, 32, a Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter from Stone, Staffordshire, was on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words when Manchester United played Wolves on 23 May 2021.
A retrial decision is yet to be made.
The prosecution in the case has asked for seven days to consider whether to seek one.
It is the second time the case has not concluded with the jury in an earlier trial being discharged for legal reasons on the second day.
